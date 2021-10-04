The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has announced the result of online examination (CBT) for various posts including Junior Engineer, Asst Manager, Divisional Accountant, Lower Divisional Clerk, and others. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website pstcl.org.

The PSTCL recruitment examinations were held from August 2 to 6.

Steps to check PSTCL results 2021:

Visit the official website pstcl.org On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on result link for relevant post The PSTCL result merit list will appear on screen Download and search using roll number (Ctrl+F). Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link check PSTCL results 2021.

PSTCL aims to fill up 490 vacancies of Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer, Lower Divisional Clerk and Telephone Mechanic Posts.