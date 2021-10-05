Today, October 5, the South Central Railway (SCR) will commence the online application process for recruitment to more than 4000 apprentice posts. Candidates with relevant qualification will be able to apply on the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4103 vacancies, of which 250 vacancies are for the post of AC Mechanic, 18 for Carpenter, 531 for Diesel Mechanic, 1019 for Electrician, 92 for Electronic Mechanic, 1460 for Fitter, 71 for Machinist, 5 for MMTM, 24 for MMW, 80 for Painter, and 553 for Welder.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 15 years and should not have completed 24 years of age as on October 4, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board and also possess ITI Certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 100 is applicable to all the candidates except SC/ST/PWBD/Female candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.