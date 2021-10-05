National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the date of exams of Test Paper Code 104 and 105 of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 to 09 October 2021 (Saturday),” the agency said in its notice. The exam will be held in Shift II i.e. 12.30 to 3:00 PM.

However, the Test Paper Code 135 (B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on October 6 in Shift I (8.00 to 10.00 AM).

The BHU-ET 2021 will be held for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in Banaras Hindu University.

Here’s BHU ET 2021 notice.

Steps to download NTA BHU admit card 2021:

Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for UG/PG Login using application number, date of birth/password and security pin The BHU admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BHU PET admit card 2021.

Here’s direct link to download BHU UET admit card 2021.