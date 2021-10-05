Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card of physical tests for the posts of Jail Warder and Matron. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB will conduct the Jail Warder PET/PMT from October 9 to 14 at Sports Complex, Sector-7, Chandigarh. The candidates will be called batch-wise/date-wise for the physical tests as per their cut-off marks given released.

The PSSSB Jail Warder exam 2021 was conducted on August 27, 28, and 29 for over 1.82 lakh candidates. The result was announced on September 6 and candidates as per the cut-off will appear for physical tests.

Here’s PSSSB Jail Warder PET/PMT schedule and cut off.

Steps to download PSSSB Jail Warder admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Advertisements” section Click on admit card link for Jail Warder PET Enter roll number and date of birth and hit ‘Generate admit card’ button The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB Jail Warder admit card.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 847 vacancies, out of which, 815 vacancies are for the post of Warder and 32 for the post of Matron. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination followed by PMT/ PET.