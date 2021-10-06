The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of JEE Main 2021 Paper-2 (B.Arch & B.Planning) on Tuesday, October 5. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their login credentials.

Earlier, the agency had released the provisional answer keys and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till September 29. The final answer key was released on October 4.

The result has been released for a total of 65015 candidates who have appeared for the exam. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per the notification, B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu (B.Arch), Noha Samuel from Jammu and Kashmir (B.Arch), Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telnagan (B.Arch), Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra (B.Plan) and Ishwar Balappanawar from Karnataka (B.Plan) have received 100 NTA Score in JEE (Main) - 2021 Examination in B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE (Main) 2021 Result-Paper 2” Key in your application number, date of birth, and security pin Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

