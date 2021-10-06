Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to the post of Head Master. Registered candidates can check and download their hall ticket from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2021 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at Ajmer District Headquarters.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 83 head master posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021” under Important Links tab Now click on “Get Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

