Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the candidate response sheet for the JEE Advanced 2021 examination. Candidates can check and download their response sheet from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of Physics, Chemistry, Maths. The question paper and the candidate response sheets can be used to compare with the provisional answer key. The JEE advanced question papers have already been released subject-wise and shift-wise.

The JEE Advanced provisional answer keys will be released on October 10 (10.00 AM). Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, to the answer key till October 11, 5.00 PM. They can match responses with the keys to estimate probable scores.

After considering the objections, the JEE Advanced final answer key will be prepared based on which the final result will be declared on October 15.

The entire schedule of this year’s Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced has been uploaded at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Steps to download JEE Advanced response sheet 2021:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link cportal.jeeadv.ac.in for response sheet

Enter JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth and mobile number to login The JEE Advanced response sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Advanced response sheet 2021.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced.