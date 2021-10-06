Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible Male/Female candidates for NCC Special Entry scheme of Short Service Commission (SSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till November 3, 2021 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Male candidates (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only) and 5 posts for Female candidates (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For applicants should have attained the age of 19 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. The applicant should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC. More details in the notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click on “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission NCC Special Course Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.