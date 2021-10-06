The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys and question paper with response sheet from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

AIAPGET 2021 was held on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the AIAPGET answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 online, per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from today till October 8, 5:00 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

Here’s NTA AIAPGET answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download NTA AIAPGET answer key 2021:



Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for AIAPGET 2021’ link

Login using Application Number and password/date of birth The AIAPGET answer key will appear on the screen

Match keys with question paper and response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection if any following instructions.

Here’s direct link to download AIAPGET 2021 answer key.

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The examination is conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.