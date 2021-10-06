Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies has announced the result of RGUKT Commone Entrance Test or CET 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result online at the official website rguktcet.in. The results have been published in the form of marks cum rank cards.

The RGUKT CET 2021 exam was conducted on September 26 in a single shift for admission to the six-year integrated engineering course offered by the university. The final answer key was released on October 2.

According to an official statement, the result has been published “in terms of grade by subject and Grade Point Average (GPA), averaging for the three subjects following the rules of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.”

To download RGUKT CET rankcard, candidates will have to login to the website with their hall ticket numbers.

Steps to download AP RGUKT CET result 2021:

Visit official website rguktcet.in Click on the link ‘Download Marks Cum Rank Card’ Login with your hall ticket number The RGUKT CET result rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to RGUKT CET result 2021.