The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Clerk on Thursday, October 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts and pay the applicable fee on the official website ibps.in is October 27, 2021.

Candidates who have already registered successfully for this process during July 12-14, 2021, need not apply again. Their earlier application will be considered for further process. The exam will be held in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 7800 Clerk vacancies in various banks across the country.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled to be held in December 2021 and January 2022.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2022-23 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP Clerks-XI will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2023 with or without giving any notice, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid mark-sheet/ degree certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The application fees/intimation charges shall be Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs 850 for all others.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)” Register and log in Proceed with application form Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.