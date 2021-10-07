The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Lecturers and Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till October 28.

As per the official notification, the APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, of which 3 for Lecturers/Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) in DR.NRSGAC and 24 for Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Homoeo in the Ayush Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Lecturers/Assistant Professors (Ayurveda): Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Ayurveda. Must be a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the State.

Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Homoeo: Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Homoeopathy.

Here’s APPSC Assistant Professor in Ayurveda notification.

Here’s APPSC Assistant Professor in Homoeopathy notification.

Application Fee

The applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The dates of the written examination will be announced separately in due course of time.

Steps to apply for the APPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

The applicant who desires to apply for the vacancies shall login the Commission’s website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by APPSC he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website. Once an applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID.