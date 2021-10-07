Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the rank list of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical or KEAM 2021. Candidates can check and download the KEAM rank list from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2021 examination was conducted on July 24 for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala. The result was announced in September and students were asked to submit their Class 12 marks. KEAM rank list 2021 has been prepared using both Class 12 and entrance exam marks.

As per the rank list, a total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM Engineering, of whom 51,031 have qualified. The number of students included in the rank list is 47,629. A total of 60,889 students had appeared for KEAM in the Pharmacy stream, of whom 48,556 have been included in the rank list. The total number of candidates included in the KEAM 2021 rank list for Architecture is 2,816.

Here’s KEAM rank list 2021.

KEAM 2021 toppers:

Engineering

Faiz Hashim Harishankar M Nayan Kishore Nair Sahal K Govind G S

Pharmacy

Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil Thejaswi Vinod Akshara Anand Jeron Paul Bobby

