The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the physical tests for recruitment to the posts of Agragami in Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Agragami will commence under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board on and from October 26 to 30.

The WB Police admit card is available for download through the link wbprb.applythrunet.co.in on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth from October 8 onwards. Candidates are advised to report to the venue on the session mentioned in their admit card and carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the admit cards for PMT/PET.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert regarding the date, time and venue of PMT/PET to the registered mobile number of the candidates, but the Board shall not be responsible for any non-receipts of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” the notice said.

WBPRB has notified 652 vacancies of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation.

Here’s WB Police Agragami PET schedule.

Venue of PMT/ PET

SAP 2ND Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore, Kolkata - 700120.

Steps to download WB Police admit card:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Agragami 2019 post Click on the admit card link and select the post Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth to login The WB Police Agragami admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Constable admit card.