East Central Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to more than 2000 apprentice posts in various trades. Candidates with relevant qualifications can apply on the official website rrcecr.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 5 (5.00 PM).

The ECR recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2206 apprentice posts at Danapur, Dhanbad, Plant Depot, Samastipur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Sonpur Divisions and Carriage & Wagon Repair Carriage Workshop/Harnaut and Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur. The trades include fitter, mechanic, Welder, Carpenter, Electrician, Wireman, etc.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 15-24 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed Matric/Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade.

Here’s ECR Apprentice recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection process

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for East Central Railway recruitment 2021:

Visit official website rrcecr.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online applications are invited for engagement of Act Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training under apprentices Act’1961 over East Central Railway (2021-22).’

Click on the apply button and register Apply for the post, fill form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for ECR recruitment 2021.