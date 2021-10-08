Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has released the hall ticket for group A and B. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website igcar.gov.in using their registration number and password.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 24 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which 239 vacancies are for the post of Stipendiary Trainee, 15 for Canteen Attendant, 20 for Work Assistant, 2 for Security Guard, 2 for Driver (OG), 8 for Upper Division Clerk, 4 for Stenographer Grade-III, 1 for Technician, 45 for Technician Officer, and 1 for Scientific Officer.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website igcar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “Click Here” against the advertisement Click on “DOWNLOAD EXAMADMIT CARD (GROUP A & B)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The application process commenced on April 15 at 10.00 AM. Candidates may also check the exam schedule below:

Here’s direct link to exam schedule.