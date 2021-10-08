Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the recruitment exam of State Forest Service Main Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys for all of the sets — A, B, C, D from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The Mains result will be based on the final answer key.

The Commission had earlier released the provisional answer key and invited objections till October 1, 2021. The SFS Main examination was conducted on September 19 in two parts — Paper I (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper II (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18 which was postponed amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Answer Key - State Forest Service Mains Examination 2019” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final answer key.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary and Main examinations followed by the interview round. SFS 2019 Preliminary exam result was announced on December 21, 2020. The qualified applicants will now have to appear for the Main examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.