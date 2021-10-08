The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) exams. Candidates set to appear in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website uprvunl.org.

The UPRVUNL JE exam 2021 will be held on October 21, 24, 25 and November 1. The computer-based tests will be held in two shifts: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 196 JE vacancies, out of which 69 vacancies are for the post of Junior Electrical Engineer, 78 for Junior Mechanical Engineer, 39 for Junior Engineer Electronics / Control and Instrumentation, and 10 for Junior Computer Engineer.

Here’s UPRVUNL JE exam schedule.

Steps to download UPRVUNL JE admit card:

Visit official website uprvunl.org Click on the admit card link for JE under ‘Public Notices’ section Enter user ID and password to login Download admit card and take a prinout.

Here’s direct link to download UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021.