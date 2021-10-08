The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced it will reopen the online application process for the CA December 2021 exam session for two days. Students can apply online through the official website icaiexam.icai.org from October 11 (12.01 AM) to October 12 (11.59 PM).

The CA exams in December will be held in dozens of Indian cities as well as eight overseas examination centres. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi mediums for answering papers.

Candidates who opted out of the CA July exams are eligible to appear in the December session.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA exams December 2021:

Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to register for CA exams December 2021.

CA Foundation course exam – Under NEW SCHEME:

December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

CA Intermediate (IPC) course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

Intermediate course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

Final course exam – Under OLD SCHEME [only for opt-out students]

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

Final course exam – Under NEW SCHEME

Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

Here’s ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule.