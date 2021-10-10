The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again rescheduled the dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to be held in October. The UGC NET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from October 17 to 25.

However, in a fresh notice, the Agency said it has decided to postpone the UGC NET exams following such requests as the dates clashed with some other major examinations.

“Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly,” NTA said. Candidates can check the notice at the official website nta.ac.in.

Here’s NTA UGC NET 2021 postponement notice.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.