Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Police Sub Inspector (Female) exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from Commission’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Female SI written exam 2021 was conducted on September 26. Candidates who cleared the exam have been shortlisted to appear for the PST (Physical Screening Test) and further selection process.

The HSSC merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. In total, 546 candidates have qualified the written exam.

Steps to download HSSC SI Female result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under REsult section, click on link “Result of Written examination (Knowledge Test) and notice to candidates for PST (Physical Screening Test) for the post of Sub Inspector (Female), Category No. 02” The HSSC SI female result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s Haryana Police Female SI result 2021.

The Physical Screening Test of the qualified candidates will be held on October 13. The candidates can download the Admit Card for PST from the website hssc.gov.in from today and report at the venue as per the schedule mentioned in the admit card. The candidates are advised to download two copies of the original admit card (not to be photostated) and to be brought at the time of PST.

Link to download admit card: http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

The HSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up to 65 posts of Sub Inspector (Female) in Group C under Haryana Police department.