The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card today for the upcoming All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI 2021). Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website allindiabarexamination.com from 5.00 PM onwards.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the admit card for AIBE-XVI will be released on 11th Oct, 2021 after 5:00 PM,” a notice said.

The Council will conduct the AIBE 2021 exam on October 31. The online application process was conducted in August and September this year.

Here’s AIBE 16 exam schedule.

Steps to download AIBE 16 admit card 2021:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on the admit card link Login using credentials The AIBE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.