Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Interested candidates can now apply for the admission by logging into application portal at jam.iitr.ac.in till October 14. the earlier deadline was October 11.

IIT JAM 2022 exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022. The admit card will be released on January 4, 2022.

“Any application that is incomplete in any respect and does not have the required valid documents will be summarily rejected. The candidates must take care to fill in the details in the application form correctly and must upload correct and valid documents, including signatures and photographs,” reads official notice.

Candidates may check the IIT JAM 2022 Information Bulletin for more details.

Eligibility criteria

All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree and must PASS the qualifying degree examination.

Application Fee

The application fee for female candidates (all categories)/SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers.

The candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs 1500 for one test paper, whereas Rs 2100 is applicable for two test papers.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2022:

Visit the official website jam.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JAM 2022: Apply Online” Now click on “Register Here” and fill in the required details Upload the required documents, pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes Submit and take a print of the application form

Here’s the direct link to apply for IIT JAM 2022.

IIT JAM exam details

The IIT JAM 2022 exam will be conducted in online mode (Computer Based Test) for all Test Papers.

“All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions,” reads the official notice.

The test will be conducted for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various Indian Institutes of Technology including — Bhilai, Dhanbad, Indore, Madras, Roorkee, Bhubaneswar, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Mandi, Ropar, Bombay, Guwahati, Kanpur, Palakkad, Tirupati, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kharagpur, Patna and Varanasi.

Important Dates