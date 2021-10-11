Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to 190 Assistant Engineer posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts from October 12 to November 11 on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 10.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 190 AE posts in various Engineering Sub Services.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a L.C.E / Diploma / Bachelor’s Degree as per specified posts. More details are in the notification.

Here’s APPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay Rs 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 80 towards the examination fee. SC/ST/BC/PH & Ex-Service Men are exempted from payment of exam fee.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

Application

The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID, reads the notification.