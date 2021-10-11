The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade - II. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Wireless Supervisor prelim exam 2021 will be held on October 31 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2.00 PM.

The WB Police admit card is available for download through the link wbprb.applythrunet.co.in on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth from October 9 onwards. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues with a proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the admit card for the examination and the Black Ballpoint pen.

WBPRB has notified 74 vacancies for Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.

Here’s WB Police Wireless Supervisor prelim exam 2021 schedule.

Steps to download WB Police admit card:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Wireless Supervisor post

Click on the admit card link and select the post Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth to login The WB Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Constable admit card.