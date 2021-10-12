Allahabad University (AU) has released the admit card for UGAT/PGAT 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website allduniv.ac.in suing their login credentials.

The UGAT 2021 will be conducted in online and offline mode both. The offline test will be done in the OMR sheet. However, the online test will be conducted on a computer having internet connection which will be provided to each applicant on the test centre, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the brochure.

The exam will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. Every candidate has to answer 150 questions from multiple choice questions. For every correct answer 02 marks will be awarded.

However, PGAT 2021 exam will have either 100 or 150 questions. The same depends on the number of subjects selected by the candidate, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Admission” tab Select the subject and key in your login details Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The entrance tests would be held in various exam centres of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Patna, Bhopal, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.