Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has begun the online registration process for Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the exam at the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 30. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application form between October 31 and November 4.

The CGPSC Forest Service 2020 written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021. Earlier, the Commission had invited applications from June 16 to July 15, 2020 which later was postponed till further notice. Candidates who have applied for the exam earlier need not apply again, as per the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 178 vacancies, of which 157 vacancies are for the post of Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

Here’s CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed class 12th in Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry and Graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/ Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc. More details are in the notification.

Selection procedure

CGPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by document verification and personality test/interview for recruitment to State Fotest Service.

Application fee

The SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for CGPS Forest Service Exam:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on “PCG FOREST SERVICE (COMBINED) EXAMINATION -2020”

Now click on registration link, create profile then login to the portal Select the post to apply, fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to CGPSC registration portal.