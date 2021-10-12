The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for National Aptitude Test or NAT 2021 pilot launch. Interested candidates in the age group of 13-25 can apply for the exam at the official website nat.nta.ac.in till October 18. There is no fee applicable to appear for the exam.

The NAT 2021 exam will be held on October 23 and 24 in internet-based mode. The candidates can appear in the test from their place of stay using desktops, mobile phones, laptops etc.

The exam will consist of 9 Domains and the medium will be English only. Each domain will consist of 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

The National Aptitude Test will comprise 4 levels for different age groups: Level – 1 (13-15 Years), Level – 2 (16-18 Years), Level – 3 (19-21 Years) and Level – 4 (22-25 Years).

Here’s NTA NAT 2021 official notification.

NTA 2021 exam timetable Level Date and Day Time Level – 1 and Level – 2 October 23, Saturday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and

4:00 to 6:00 P.M

Level – 3 and Level – 4 October 24, Sunday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and

4:00 to 6:00 P.M

Steps to apply for NTA NAT 2021:

Visit the official website nat.nta.ac.in Click on registration link for NAT 2021 Register and login to fill the application form Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for NAT 2021.

NTA will conduct a webinar for registered candidates on October 19 (Tuesday) for giving them orientation regarding the National Aptitude Test. Candidates are advised to read the NTA Information Brochure in detail.

Here’s NTA 2021 Information Brochure.