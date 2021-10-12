The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the CS Professional, Executive and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session tomorrow, October 13. Students will be able to check their result online at the official website icsi.edu.

“Result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations, June, 2021 Session would be declared on Wednesday, the 13th October, 2021,” an ICSI notice said.

The ICSI CS result will be released at 11.00 AM for Professional Programme, 2.00 PM for the Executive Programme and 4.00 PM for Foundation Programme on October 13.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of the result.

Here’s ICSI CS exam result announcement notice.

The ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams were held from August 10 to 20.

The Institute said formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive and Foundation Programmes will be uploaded on its website immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. While the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Exam will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address.

December 2021 exam timetable

ICSI has already released the timetable for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the December 2021 session. The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

On the other hand, CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE) in anywhere mode through remote proctoring.

The submission of exam enrollment requests for the December 2021 session will start only after the declaration of results of the June 2021 session exams.