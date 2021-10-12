The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the first allotment result of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical or KEAM 2021. Candidates can check and download the KEAM allotment result from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM seat allotment is done on the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP).

The KEAM 2021 examination was conducted on July 24 for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala. The result was announced in September and KEAM rank list 2021 was announced on October 7. The seat allotment is based on the online options filed by the candidates from October 4 and 10 and is done on the basis of a centralized allotment process (CAP).

Candidates shortlisted for KEAM 2021 seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by paying the application fee through online/Head Post Offices from October 12 to 16.

“The candidates should take a printout of the allotment memo, which shows the details such as Name, Roll Number, allotted course, allotted college, category of allotment, details of fee to be paid etc,” the notice said.

Steps to check KEAM first allotment 2021:

Visit official website cee.kerala.gov.in Go to KEAM 2021 Candidate Login portal Login using application number and password The KEAM allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

“All candidates (except SC/ST/OEC candidates) who have got an allotment in Government Engineering Colleges under Directorate of Technical Education shall also have to remit Rs. 1000/- (Caution deposit) along with the tuition fee. For SC/ST/OEC candidates the token fee remitted will be adjusted in the Caution deposit,” the notice said.

The KEAM second allotment list will be published on October 19.

A total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM Engineering, of whom 51,031 have qualified. The number of students included in the rank list is 47,629. A total of 60,889 students had appeared for KEAM in the Pharmacy stream, of whom 48,556 have been included in the rank list. The total number of candidates included in the KEAM 2021 rank list for Architecture is 2,816.