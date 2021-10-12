The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check the notice at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The JOSAA counselling 2021 online registration process will commence from October 16 (10.00 AM). Candidates who qualify AAT can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from October 22 after declaration of AAT result. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

Two mock seat allocations will be released on October 22 and October 24 based on the choices filled by the candidates which will help candidates make necessary changes in their choices.

Here’s JOSAA 2021 counselling schedule.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on October 27 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query will be done between October 27 and October 30 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on November 1, and the third list on November 6. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by November 18.

The JEE Advanced 2021 result will be announced on October 15 while the result of JEE Mains have already been declared.