Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has commenced the online registration process for the recruitment to various posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application and pay the fee is October 28.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November. Earlier, the application was scheduled to begin on September 30 which was deferred due to the enforcement of Model code of conduct for Local Body Elections.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 FSO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on July 1, 2021. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or veterinary Sciences or Bio- Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or a Bachelor’s degree in medicine from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” against Food Safety Officer Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for FSO posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination / CBT, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.