The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Executive Programme Examinations, June 2021 session today, October 13. Students can check and download their CS Executive (Old and New Syllabus) results from the official website icsi.edu using their roll number and registration number.

The ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams were held from August 10 to 20. CS Foundation exam was held in a computer-based mode. On the other hand, some exams of CS Executive and Professional courses was conducted in OMR format.

Steps to check CS Executive result 2021:

Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Select the CS Executive exam Key in your roll number and registration number Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the result.

The Institute said formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive and Foundation Programmes will be uploaded on its website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

Earlier, the Institute has released the exam result date and time for CS Professional, Executive and Foundation Programmes. The CS Professional result has already been released, while CS Foundation Programme will also be announced today at 4.00 PM.