The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of RRB PO Mains exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their result sheet from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Main exam 2021 was held on September 25. The duration of the exam was 2 hours with 200 objective type MCQs worth a total 200 marks.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who cleared the RRB PO Preliminary exam were eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO Main result 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view our result status for online examination for CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I, II & III” Select the result link for RRB Officer Scale 1 Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IBPS RRB PO result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main result 2021.