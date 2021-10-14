The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online correction/editing window for the NEET UG 2021 application forms today, October 14. Registered candidates can make changes on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the application correction deadline was October 13, which was extended after receiving numerous requests from the candidate for the extension.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021,” reads the notification.

Applicants can edit the fields of the First and Second Phase i.e. Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII. This facility is also available for Candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier.

Moreover, NTA has advised candidates to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as the Agency will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to edit/correct NEET-UG 2021 form

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021 Login using credentials Make necessary correction and verify Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to NEET UG 2021 correction window.