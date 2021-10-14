The Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA) has started the online registrations for MICAT 2022. Candidates can apply on the official website mica.ac.in. As per a report by Indian Express, the online registration for MICAT 1 will conclude on November 20, 2021, whereas the applicants will be able to register for MICAT 2 from November 23, 2021 to January 16, 2022.

MICAT 1 will be conducted on December 4, 2021 and MICAT 2 will be held on January 29, 2022.

The candidates applying for MICAT 2022 are required to pay the application fee of Rs 2100.

Steps to apply for MICAT 2022

Visit the official website mica.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against PGP (PGDM/PGDM-C) / CCC / FPM 2022 Admission open Click on “New Registration for all the Programmes” Read the Terms and Conditions, fill in the required details and submit Login to the portal and proceed with application form

Here’s direct link to MICAT 2022 application window.

Candidates may check the also check the detailed steps for online application below:

MICAT is conducted to take admissions to the postgraduate programmes to MICA Ahmedabad. MICAT qualified candidates can take the admission process further and get enrolled in the PGDM courses.

