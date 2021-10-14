Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) admit card 2021 will release today. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website mahatet.in.

The examination will be conducted on October 30. The Paper I will be held from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Earlier, MAHA TET 2021 was scheduled to be held on October 10.

Here’s direct link to revised exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mahatet.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.