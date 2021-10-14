The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon release the revised scorecard of NEET PG 2021 exam. Once released, candidates will able to check the revised scorecard from examination board’s official website nbe.edu.in.

A typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories. An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards, reads the notification.

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate-2021 was declared on September 28.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the score card

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “NEET-PG 2021” Click on Scorecard link The rank and score card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The NEET PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. The NEET PG result rank card was released earlier contained the roll number and marks scored (out of 800) of all candidates who took the entrance test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.