The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Lab Technician and Laboratory Attendant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till October 31, 5.00 PM. The application fee can be paid till November 3.

PSSSB has notified 7 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II and 5 for Lab Attendant.

Here’s PSSSB Lab Technician/ Attendant recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational qualification:

Lab Technician: Should have passed 10+2 exam in Science (Physics, Biology, Chemistry) and a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of 2 years; OR Degree in BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Lab Attendant: Should have passed 10+2 exam in Science (Physics, Biology, Chemistry).

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on apply link for Lab Technician/ Attendant against Advt No 16/2021 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Lab Technician/ Attendant posts.