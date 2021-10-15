The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has will today, October 15 conclude the online registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET November 2021 session. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icsi.edu.

As per the notification, the ICSI will conduct the CSEET November 2021 exam on November 13 (Saturday).

Students who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) of Class 12 exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test.

Here’s ICSI CSEET November 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2021:

Visit official website icsi.edu Go to ‘Online Services’ – ‘Register for CSEET’ Proceed to registration and fill basic details Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download registration form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2021.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. ICSI will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test based on Objective Type / Multiple Choice Questions and viva-voce for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.

The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.