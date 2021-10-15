Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES-46) 2021. Candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021 examination and fulfill the eligibility conditions can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The application process will conclude on November 8, 2021.

A total of 90 vacancies have been notified. After a total of four years of basic military training and technical training, the selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the army.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 16.5 years and must not be more than the age of 19.5 years, i.e., the candidate should not be born before January 1, 2002, and not after January 1, 2005.

Education Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed Class 10+2 or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognised education boards are eligible to apply.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for Indian Army TES-46

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply’ Register using personal and contact details Fill up the application form Submit form and print a downloaded copy

“Candidates must understand that in case of final selection, their appointment will be provisional subject to satisfactory verification of antecedents by concerned civil/police/education authorities, as applicable,” reads the notification.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit Join Indian Army official website here.