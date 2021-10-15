The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Candidates can check and download the answer keys and scanned image of OMR answer sheet with response sheet from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2021 was held on September 12 (Sunday) from 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Pen and Paper mode. The all-India medical entrance test was organised at 3858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the NEET answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 online, per answer challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. They can also challenge the recorded responses obtained from OMR Answer Sheet by paying Rs 200 per question. This facility is available from today till October 17, 9.00 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

Here’s NTA NEET answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download NEET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on the answer key challenge link Login using Application Number and password/date of birth TheNEET answer key, answer sheet and response sheet will appear on the screen Match keys with OMR sheet and response sheet to calculate probable score Raise objection if any following instructions.

Here’s direct link to download NEET UG answer key 2021.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.