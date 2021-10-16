The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has commenced the online registrations for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2021-22 today, October 16. Eligible candidates can register on the official website josaa.nic.in. Applicants may also check the counselling schedule available on the official website.

A total of 114 institutes are participating in JoSAA counselling 2021. Of these, 23 are IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

“JoSAA-2021 Registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2021). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details,” reads the official notice.

The JoSAA first allotment result will be declared on October 27 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query will be done between October 27 and October 30 (5.00 PM).

The JoSAA second seat allotment list will be published on November 1, and the third list on November 6. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by November 18.

Here’s JoSAA 2021 counselling schedule.

Steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2021

fill in the required details and submit

Here’s direct link for JoSAA 2021 registration and choice filling.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.