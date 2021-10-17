Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Combined Lower Subordinate Competitive Main exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Main exam will be conducted on October 21 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

The first paper will consist of General Reasoning and General Studies, whereas the second paper will have questions on General Science/Arithmetic and General Hindi. A total of 15,335 candidates have been declared qualified in the preliminary exam.

Steps to download UPSSSC Main admit card:

Visit the UPSSSC official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the download admit card link on the homepage Login using Candidate Registration No, date of birth, Verification Code and select gender

The UPSSSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The preliminary exam was conducted from September 30 to October 1, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 672 vacancies.