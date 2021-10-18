SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 606 Manager, Executive and other posts at sbi.co.in
Eligible candidates can apply on SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will today, October 18 conclude the online application process for recruitment of Special Cadre Officer (SCO) on contract and regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply on SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 606 vacancies, of which 567 vacancies are for Wealth Management Business Unit (contractual basis), 1 for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) on contractual basis and 38 vacancies of Manager/ Deputy Manager on regular basis.
Job Vacancy
- Relationship Manager: 314
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20
- Customer Relationship Executive: 217
- Investment Officer: 12
- Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2
- Central research Team (Support): 2
- Manager (Marketing): 12
- Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26
- Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit:
Relationship Manager: 23 to 35 years
Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 28 to 40 years
Customer Relationship Executive: 20 to 35 years
Investment Officer: 28 to 40 years
Central Research Team (Product Lead): 30 to 45 years
Central research Team (Support): 25 to 35 years
Manager (Marketing): 40 years
Deputy Manager (Marketing): 30 years
Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 30 years
Candidates may check the pay scale, educational qualification, selection process and other details from the official notification.
Here’s direct link to the recruitment notice of SCO in Wealth Management Business Unit.
Here’s direct link to Manager recruitment notice.
Here’s direct link to Executive recruitment notice.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS - Wealth Management Business Unit, Executive (Document Preservation-Archives), or Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager)”
- Now click on “Apply Online”
- Proceed with new registration
- Now fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit and download the application form
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s direct link to apply for Wealth Management Business Unit.
Here’s direct link to apply for Executive (Document Preservation-Archives).
Here’s direct link to apply for Marketing (Manager & Deputy Manager).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.