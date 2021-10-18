The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to various posts of Manager, Asst Manager and others. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website nabard.org.

The shortlisted applicants are eligible to appear for Phase II examination. The result consist the list of roll number of shortlisted candidates for Phase II - Main Examination.

NABARD conducted the Officers online preliminary exam for Manager in Grade B on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A on September 18 in online mode.

Steps to download NABARD result

Go to 'What's New' section and click on result link

Here’s Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ result.

Here’s Manager in Grade ‘B’.

NABARD has notified a total of 162 vacancies of Officers. This includes 148 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service), 7 posts of Manager in Grade B (RDBS), 5 posts of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and 2 posts of Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade A.

Candidates who qualify the prelim examination will then appear for the Main exam, followed by the interview round.

