The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the revised answer key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys for May 2021 exam from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala TET 2021 was conducted on August 31, September 1 and September 3, 2021. KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board.

Earlier, the Bhavan had invited objections till September 23 upto 5.00 PM for the provisional answer key.

Steps to download KTET answer key

Visit KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here’ against “RECTIFIED ANSWER KEY MAY 2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

