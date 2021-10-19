The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 Term 1 board exams. The schedule has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the Board for the 2021-22 batch.

CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams in two terms this year. The first term exams will be held in November-December and the term 2 exams in March-April in offline mode.

The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exams for major subjects will start on December 1 and will continue till December 22. On the other hand, exams for Class 10 major subjects will be from November 30 to December 11. The exams will be held from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM. All students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers.

The Board has divided exam subjects into two groups - minor and major. First, exams will be conducted for minor papers, followed by major papers. The date sheet for minor subjects will be provided to the schools separately. The exams for these subjects will start on November 17 for Class 10 and November 16 for Class 12.

CBSE Term 1 exam will be an objective type conducted for 90 minutes, whereas term 2 will be a subjective/objective type exam as per the condition of the Covid-19 in the country. The board will conduct examinations for a total of 189 subjects, 114 subjects are for Class 12 and 75 for Class 10.