Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to various non executive posts. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from IOCL’s official website iocl.com using their application number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 513 vacancies. The written test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 24, 2021 and the result shall be released by November 11, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.iocl.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” Click on “Latest Job Opening” under Related links tab Now click on admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The applicants will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.