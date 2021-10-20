The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2021. Students will be able to check and download their results from the result portal mahresult.nic.in. The result will be released at 1.00 PM.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the result of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be declared on October 20 at 1.00 PM.

Students can check their SSC or HSC result using their roll number and Mother’s First Name. Enter XXX if mother’s name is not mentioned in the exam form.

Steps to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2021:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in On the homepage, click on SSC, HSC result link Key in your roll number and Mother’s First Name and hit View button

The Maharashtra Board supplementary result will appear on screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra Board SSC result 2021 was announced on July 16. The pass percentage this year was 99.5%. On the other hand, HSC result 2021 was declared on August 3 for around 14 lakh students. Overall, the pass percentage this year was 99.63 per cent.

Both exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic and students were evaluated based on internal assessment.